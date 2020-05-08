COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials at 4 p.m. on Friday to provide the public on the state's response to the coronavirus.
Details on what the governor will announce has not been released.
FOX Carolina will stream the news conference online and during The Four O' Clock News.
Earlier in the week, the governor announced ramped up coronavirus testing availability across the state, which he said would be the key to getting "back to work" in South Carolina.
MORE: Gov. McMaster says DHEC will ramp up testing, contact tracing so South Carolinians can 'get back to work'
On Monday, the governor's at home or at work order expired and restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor dining options.
MORE: Outdoor dining resumes after SC Governor lifts “Home or Work” order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.