Gov. McMaster and state leaders give an update (March 23, 2020)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials at 4 p.m. on Friday to provide the public on the state's response to the coronavirus.

Details on what the governor will announce has not been released.

Earlier in the week, the governor announced ramped up coronavirus testing availability across the state, which he said would be the key to getting "back to work" in South Carolina.

On Monday, the governor's at home or at work order expired and restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor dining options.

