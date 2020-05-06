COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster's office said the governor will provide a coronavirus update in a 4 p.m. news conference on Wednesday.
The governor's office has not yet announced any particular topics, however the governor will likely discuss the next steps to reopen business and getting the state's economy back on course.
FOX Carolina will stream the governor's announcement live.
On Monday, the governor rescinded his at home or at work order and allowed restaurants in the state to resume outdoor dining as long as certain safety measures are followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.