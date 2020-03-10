RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due as coronavirus concerns rise.
Seven people have tested presumptive positive in the state as of Tuesday.
The latest five cases were identified on Monday. The five patients traveled to Boston late last month to attend a conference, the governor’s coronavirus task force said.
Cooper said the state has supplies to test another 300 people and that state doctors also working to develop more methods of testing.
North Carolinians with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at (866) 462-3821. Phone calls will be answered 24-hours-day.
Click here to read more about COVID-19 from the NCDHHS.
