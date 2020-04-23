RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he was extending the state's stay at home order until May 8.
"It’s clear that we are flattening the curve but our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet," Cooper said is a news conference."
Cooper also Tweeted about the decision:
It’s important to get our economy moving forward. We’re helping with unemployment payments, stimulus money & the businesses that continue to be open. But I won’t risk the health of our people or our hospitals. And easing these restrictions now would do that.
This decision is based on the data that we see in our critical categories. I know people want our lives and our livelihoods back, and I have a plan to do that. But first we will need to hit certain metrics in order to do that.
Cooper's stay home order went into effect on March 30.
Cooper said people are still allowed to go out to purchase essential items, but stores that are open must adhere to social distancing guidelines for both workers and customers. Cooper also wants businesses to screen workers for symptoms.
Cooper said parks will also reopen but people must adhere to mass-gathering guidelines.
Once the stay at home order is lifted, Cooper said restaurants can begin to reopen dining rooms and more businesses will be allowed to reopen. This will be phase two of the plan to reopen the state, the governor said.
Last week, Cooper announced the steps forward for the state, which he said will rely heavily on testing, tracing, and trends.
