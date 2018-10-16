Raleigh, NC (Fox Carolina) - This past July, NC Governor Cooper issued an executive order directing the United States Department of Human and Health Services (DHHS) to seek federal prevention and treatment fund to combat the Opioid crisis for the state of North Carolina.
North Carolina will now receive $27 million over the next year to help fight the state's opioid epidemic and to prevent others from misusing them. Grants include $23 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and $4 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will administer both grants.
The State Opioid Response grant will also include a pilot program to work with families whose children are at risk of out-of-home placement due to parental substance use, and an initiative with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to help individuals re-entering communities from jail or prison to begin medication-assisted treatment.
Funds will also be provided to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to augment medication-assisted treatment and trauma-informed care, increase community awareness and implement a rapid response team to assist individuals in accessing care.
In 2017, an estimated 1,683 deaths in North Carolina were attributed to unintentional opioid overdoses, the Governor's office reported. The number of unintentional overdose deaths involving opioids, including prescription opioids and illicit opioids such as heroin and fentanyl in 2017, was more than 10 times higher than in 1999.
"Preventing opioid misuse and treating addiction save lives and we must fight harder against substance use disorder,” Governor Cooper said.
“These grants will help prevent overdose deaths, provide resources to families, and provide effective treatment for those struggling with opioids.”
