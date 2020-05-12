ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that Georgia is loosening some capacity restrictions for restaurants, but bars, clubs, and concert venues will remain closed for the rest of the month.
Kemp said restaurants in Georgia can begin serving up to ten customers per every 300 square-feet of restaurant space if they choose to do so. Tables may contain up to ten people, the governor said.
The ban on gatherings of more than ten people remains in effect until May 31 as well.
Kemp also said camps can begin making preparations for summer activities. However, no overnight summer camps will be permitted at this time, the governor said.
Read Kemp's latest executive order below:
