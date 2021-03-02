Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference in Columbia to discuss the state's latest vaccine distribution plan.
Expected to join him at the briefing is South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services Director Dr. Edward Simmer.
According to DHEC, the state has received 1,292,520 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number includes both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. With Sunday's approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the FDA and CDC, South Carolina is expecting around 41,000 doses of the vaccine by week's end. Governor McMaster says they are hoping all who want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will have the ability to get it very soon.
“Sometime in March, we should have plenty of vaccine," McMaster said on Monday. “We won’t have enough for everybody, but we will be getting a lot closer."
The press conference is slated to begin at 10 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia. FOX Carolina will be there and will bring you the latest developments.
