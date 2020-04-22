Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Students have been partaking in e-learning since the governor closed schools in late March.
Gov. McMaster said Wednesday's decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic ensues, and will ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.
He asked school districts to find ways to still honor those who were planning to graduate in spring 2020.
"Seniors, I've heard from you," Spearman said. "I can tell you that your district leaders have sent us some very creative ideas for how they're planning to handle your graduations."
Gov. McMaster commended the teachers for their hard work in continuing to provide valuable education online. Parents, guardians and all those who continue to look after the next generation were also thanked for making sure their students are safe while learning.
Spearman said they're going to continue to support all affected through 'common sense policies.' She said schools will be able to close out their operations at the end of the school year, as planned.
There will be a two week flexibility period as the school year comes to a close that will include students giving back their materials, such as textbooks, to schools to be cleaned for the next year. Students also have some personal items on school property that they've yet to get back.
Spearman says how those operations will be handled is up to each individual district.
5 million meals have been served to students throughout the state as of Wednesday. Spearman made sure to thank all food service workers, bus drivers, and all who participated in the preparation and distribution of those meals.
Future decisions that fall on state officials are heavily dependent on the continued monitoring of the coronavirus' impact on South Carolina.
As far as summer reading camps, along with math support, Spearman said she and her team are working to create virtual options. When asked if summer school - which is typically held in June - will be part of this new order, Spearman said they're unsure right now.
If the pandemic ensues, and the state decides it is not safe for students to come to summer school in June, Spearman said they may push it back to July. Summer classes may even be held in the few weeks before the new school year starts.
Certain practices, like football, begin prior to the start of the school year. "If school is in session, then sports can go on," Spearman said.
Thus far, school is still planned to go back into session come August 2020. Spearman says she is creating a task force composed of creative educational minds, as well as healthcare leaders, to compose a plan that will ensure schools will be open for the new school year.
"We hope that we'll be prepared and ready to go," Spearman said. Though, she said they're possibly going to have to make some adjustments after monitoring the health of the state when August comes.
"It's been a burden. It's been sad to see schools closed," Spearman said. "But it's been a joy to see how everyone has come together to help our students."
RELATED - Greenville County Schools responds to decision to keep schools closed, say eLearning to continue until June 4
