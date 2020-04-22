Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will make an announcement regarding schools across the state at 11 a.m.
Students have been partaking in e-learning since the governor closed schools in late March.
We have a crew on the way to the announcement and we'll carry the announcement live on our website.
More news: Bon Secours joins FDA's Expanded Access Program to use convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment
