ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller to the State Judicial Council, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
The State Judicial Council meets four times per year as “an advisory and oversight body for the Judicial Branch,” Lt. Aaron Sarver stated.
“It’s an honor to be appointed by Governor Cooper and serve our state in this capacity. I look forward to working with this group of individuals to help identify and address how our courts function and how they can better meet the needs of our community members,” Sheriff Miller said in a news release.
Members of the State Judicial Council are:
- Justice Robin Hudson, chair, Supreme Court
- Linda McGee, chief judge, Court of Appeals
- Quentin Miller, Sheriff, Buncombe County
- Valerie Asbell, district attorney, District 7; Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties
- Stuart Castelloe, chief magistrate, Randolph County
- Whitney Fairbanks, assistant director, North Carolina Indigent Defense Services
- Jennifer Harjo, public defender, New Hanover County
- Clerk Marsha Johnson, clerk of superior court, District 11A, Harnett County
- Judge Robert Rader, chief district court judge, District 10, Wake County
- Judge Wayland Sermons, senior resident superior court judge, District 2
- Nana Asante-Smith, attorney, Raleigh
- Joseph V. Burns, Forsyth County
- Hugh B. Campbell III, attorney, Stokes and Surry counties
- Adrienne Cole, president, Raleigh Chamber of Commerce
- Rebecca Sofley Henderson, attorney, Charlotte
- Jonathan P. Heyl, attorney, Charlotte
- John C. Mozingo, Winterville
- James A. Phillips Jr., attorney, Stanly County
