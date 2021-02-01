Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, Governor Henry McMaster and leaders with Prisma Health gathered in Columbia to celebrate the hospital system's accomplishment of administering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.
Governor McMaster praised Prisma Health for working to administer the vaccine to South Carolinians and called on pharmacy's to follow example being set by hospital systems across the state.
The Governor admitted that while distribution started off slowly in the state, hospitals have, "kicked it into high gear" and praised how efficiently they're distributing the vaccine now.
McMaster said even more vaccines are on their way to the state and that he'd like to see health professionals administer everything the state has on hand before the next round arrives.
According to DHEC, more than 657,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in South Carolina with nearly 420,000 doses being administered.
Prisma health has opened three high vaccination sites in the state including one opening on February 1 in Laurens County at the Ridge in Laurens. The hospital's other two clinics are located in Greenville and Columbia.
A third high vaccination site in the Upstate, operated by AnMed Health, will be opening in Anderson on February 8.
Officials at the press conference announced they would soon be allowing patients to schedule appointments on the MyChart system beginning on Monday. Dr. Rick Scott said all appointments previously scheduled in the VANS system would be moved over to the MyChart system.
Dr. Sara Saccocio said by this spring, the hospital system will employ five mobile units to help distribute the vaccine across rural regions in the state. Dr. Saccocio said three of the mobile units that will serve portions of the Upstate were secured through CARES Act funds distributed by Greenville County.
In order to serve those in need, the hospital says they will continue to allow a limited number of daily walk-in appointments as long as supplies remain at vaccination sites.
Each vaccination site manages walk-in access as vaccine supply allow according to what is available that day. Updates on walk-in availability are posted on Prisma Health’s web site, or are available by contacting the Prisma Health call center (1-833-2PRISMA (1-833-277-4762).
