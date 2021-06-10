RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that vaccinated individuals over 18-years-old will be eligible to win a million dollars this summer.
Governor Cooper says that four people will win a million dollars during this "summer cash drawing." Any North Carolina residents who get at least one shot or have already received at least one shot will automatically be entered into the drawing, according to Governor Cooper. Anyone that gets their first shot starting today will be entered into the drawing twice.
North Carolina residents ages 12 to 17 that have gotten at least one shot will be eligible for four drawings to receive $125,000 for a college education at a school of their choice, according to Governor Cooper.
These drawings will start on June 23 and happen every other Wednesday until the last one on August 4.
North Carolina is using federal COVID-19 relief funds for this program, according to officials.
