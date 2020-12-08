RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - NC Governor Cooper announced on Tuesday that the state will enter into a modified stay-at-home order on Dec. 11.
According to Gov. Cooper, the stay-at-home order will require require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The governor says businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9pm.
"We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask mandate. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down. This Order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they're safer," says the Governor.
Governor Cooper said North Carolina can expect more protocols if the trends don't improve.
