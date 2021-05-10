RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Cooper has declared May 9-15 as Hurricane Preparedness Week.
According to Cooper's office, the governor is joining national efforts to make people more aware of the dangers of hurricanes and encouraging all North Carolinians to prepare for tropical weather.
“All North Carolinians should take this time to prepare for the possible impacts of a hurricane or other severe weather by updating their family emergency plans and supply kits,” Governor Cooper said in a news release. “Having a plan and supplies will help you to survive through a hurricane and to recover faster should one adversely affect your home.”
Gov. Cooper said there are 20 North Carolina coastal counties that have established pre-determined evacuation zones, based on the threats of storm surge and river flooding.
“I also encourage everyone to lookout for one another, especially for those who may be more vulnerable such as the elderly,” said Mike Sprayberry, Executive Director of NC Emergency Management and the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency in a news release. “It is easier get through a disaster by helping your friends and neighbors and working together.”
Hurricane season run from June 1 through Nov. 30.
Click here for more information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness.
