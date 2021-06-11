RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Friday that he signed an Executive Order to extend pandemic response measures in North Carolina.
Officials say the State of Emergency allows North Carolina to have easier access to some federal funding including, FEMA Public Assistance reimbursement. Schools can follow uniform safety guidelines outlined by the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit under the State of Emergency.
The State of Emergency also allows the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to increase the number of individuals authorized to administer vaccines and give COVID-19 tests. This decision also provides flexibility for the movement of COVID-19 patients in rehab and other facilities, according to officials.
“We are seeing tremendous improvement with fewer cases, hospitalizations, deaths and safety restrictions, but this is no time to hang up a “Mission Accomplished” banner in our fight against the pandemic,” said Gov. Cooper. “We are laser focused on getting more shots in arms, boosting our economy and protecting unvaccinated people from the virus and this Executive Order is essential for those efforts.”
In addition to the State of Emergency, the following measures remain in place.
- State Evictions Prohibitions
- Face covering requirements in settings such as public transportation, schools, health care and childcare facilities, per CDC guidance
- Unemployment Insurance flexibility
NC DHHS continues to allow flexibility for telehealth opportunities, out-of-state licensed workers practicing in North Carolina, retired health care professionals, students in training and skilled volunteers to provide care. This additional flexibility falls under the State of Emergency, according to officials. The Department will continue to offer expanded access to health care, Medicaid services and food and nutrition programs until the end of the State of Emergency.
More information regarding the decision and the full Executive order can be found at NC Gov. Cooper: Governor Cooper Issues Executive Order Extending Pandemic Response Measures.
