Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday preventing landlords from evicting tenants who are unable to pay their rent.(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)