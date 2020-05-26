NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The Governor of North Carolina has announced that COVID-19 federal funds will be disbursed to counties for public health and essential services, according to a press release.
Governor Roy Cooper says that the $85.4 million will start to be disbursed to counties this week.
“Everyone is working hard to make ends meet, including county governments as they finalize their budgets,” Governor Cooper said. “These funds will help communities respond to the COVID-19 crisis with testing, personal protective equipment and more.”
Governor Cooper got a bipartisan budget approved which included $150 million for counties which have the flexibility to share funds with their municipalities as county commissioners deem appropriate.
The funds may be used for medical needs, including COVID-19 expenses, testing, and ppe.
