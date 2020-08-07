(AP) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper believes President Donald Trump does not have a clear plan to address the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Cooper described his efforts to ensure the Republican National Convention was held safely and explained why he supports former Vice President Joe Biden.
Cooper is running for reelection against Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and criticized him for not taking safety precautions and wearing masks at political events.
Cooper said he doesn't plan to resume in-person campaign events between now and the November general election. Forest declined an interview request, and his campaign dismissed concerns about safety at his events.
MORE NEWS - Greenville County man facing 10 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.