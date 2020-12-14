Trump's convention threatens to become a flashpoint as North Carolina cautiously reopens

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

 Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in NC.

According to a tweet, Governor Cooper said this first batch of the vaccine are a limited supply for the time being.

"This is a remarkable achievement for science and health", says Cooper.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS Secretary, said vaccines will be available to all starting with the most vulnerable to the virus. However, everyone will have a chance to take the vaccine.

