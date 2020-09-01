Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Governor Henry McMaster will hold a briefing with officials from DHEC to announce guidelines for nursing home and assisted living facility visitations to resume.
The move comes after Governor McMaster asked DHEC to reassess their guidance to allow for visitations back in August.
Previously, in a letter to Chairman Mark Elam, McMaster said he would like DHEC to "promptly issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”
The briefing to announce the new guidelines will happen Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Columbia at the State House.
FOX Carolina will bring you the latest once the Governor and DHEC officials reveal their updated guidelines.
