COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster said Monday he has issued a new executive order giving law enforcement across the state to authority to “prohibit or disband” gatherings of three or more people that “are invitations for infection.” The governor said this does not apply to homes, work places, or law-abiding businesses.
“We must all assume that we have the virus and that the people we are talking to have it as well,” McMaster urged in a news conference.
The new executive order came as the state saw 103 new cases Monday and 2 deaths from coronavirus. The total cases now stands at 298.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.