CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster is expected to hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 685, which will allow college athletes in South Carolina to profit off their name, image, and likeness.
According to Clemson Athletics, the bill signing will take place at Clemson Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m.
Gov. McMaster will be joined by President Jim Clements, Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich, University of South Carolina (UofSC) Senior Deputy Athletics Director Chance Miller, members of the General Assembly, and other state leaders.
Click here to read the bill in it's entirety.
