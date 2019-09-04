DARE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina officials have issued an evacuation for North Carolina's barrier islands as the state prepares for the potential landfall of Hurricane Dorian.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the evacuations went into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The barrier islands include the Outer Banks, Shackleford Banks, Bogue Banks and Bald Head Island.
Dare County officials said all visitors in their area were ordered to evacuate Tuesday around noon. All other residents were asked to leave starting around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dare County includes the town of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo.
Currituck County also ordered mandatory evacuations of Corolla and Carova to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Cape Lookout National Seashore asked people to leave the national park Tuesday and not return until the storm threat is over.
A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all Dare County visitors beginning Tuesday, September 3 at 12:00 p.m. A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents becomes effective at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4. https://t.co/iX6Omtl9tv #OBX #OuterBanks— Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 2, 2019
“Please listen to and follow all evacuation orders,” Gov. Cooper said. “We have seen the life and death effects of this storm in the Bahamas, and we urge everyone on the islands at the coast to leave.”
Other evacuations may be necessary, as the storm has already altered course several times since forming.
In the meantime, NC officials say they're prepared with shelters and supplies.
