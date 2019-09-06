Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster lifted evacuation orders for all residents of South Carolina's coastal counties effectively immediately.
Those counties include Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry. On Thursday Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton counties evacuation orders were lifted at 3 p.m.
In addition to the evacuations being lifted, the governor also restored local schools district's authority to close or open schools.
According to the governor's office, all state government offices in all eight evacuated counties will operate as normal on Monday.
While weather conditions have improved, residents are asked to exercise caution as they return home. Fallen trees, downed powerlines and standing water in roadways are all hazards drivers should be aware of.
The governor's office says residents returning to homes along coastal areas may be without power as crews work to restore outages.
More news: Greenville County Animal Care offering free adoption for animals evacuated from Hurricane Dorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.