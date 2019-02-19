COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Governor Henry McMaster was joined Tuesday by veterans, members of the General Assembly, and S.C. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty in supporting proposed legislation which would make the South Carolina Division of Veterans Affairs a standalone cabinet agency.
Currently, the Division of Veterans Affairs is housed under the Department of Administration.
Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty introduced South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to the government officials on the floor of a statehouse press conference.
Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty opened the press conference with the following statement:
It is my honor to have the opportunity today to welcome you to the statehouse for an event that is long overdue, and that is to advocate and speak on the behalf of veterans of this great state. And to help support moving the advocacy of our veterans to a cabinet level.
Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty introduced the Governor to the statehouse floor to speak shortly after.
Governor McMaster opened his speech by complimenting the change of command from the former Adjutant General Robert E. Livingston, Jr. to the current Adjutant General Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty:
It was quite something see. The men and women of the National Guard in formation. It was a huge audience. It was a remarkable thing.
And as the General said, our history in South Carolina is all about the military. We've been fighting from the beginning and growing. And it could have not been done without our military, and this strong sense of duty.
Governor McMaster applauded the veterans of South Carolina calling them the foundation of the state.
He nodded to Representative Mike Pitts on the floor, when he referenced the beginning of the search to make the department of veterans affairs a cabinet position:
Representative Mike Pitts started this journey about nine years ago to take our division of veterans affairs and make it a cabinet agency. Well it is time. And it ought to be done this session.
This is one of those things we don't need to study anymore. We know how important it is. It's important to the Pentagon, it's important to the Department of Defense.
It is important to our defense. It is important that our veterans, through a cabinet agency, have the status, attention, and focus they have earned through their service to our state and country.
House Bill 3438 will amend South Carolina's former legislation, and create a separate Division of Veterans Affairs, not included in the Department of Administration.
The new Division of Veterans Affairs will be within the executive branch of government of the state. This will help veterans be able to secure their benefits to which they are entitled to under the provisions of federal legislation.
More on the bill can be found here.
“This is not only a good thing to do, it is the right thing to do,” said Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina’s Adjutant General.
“South Carolina has a rich military history all the way back to colonial days with our militia, and through the years the men and women of our state have answered the call when our nation has asked them to do so.”
