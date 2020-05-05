(FOX Carolina) -- Governor McMaster announced the launch of the accelerate.sc.gov website.
This website will offer information on COVID-19 related issues and the states revitalization efforts.
The website offers a "I Need To..." drop down as well to assist with employment opportunities or filing for unemployment.
“AccelerateSC is an all-encompassing, statewide effort to revitalize South Carolina’s economy while keeping our people safe,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This website is a critical component of that effort because it provides South Carolinians with real-time information about the state’s response to the coronavirus and how they can best help themselves and their loved ones through this challenging time.”
“Access to accurate information is vital for all South Carolinians, especially as the state works to revitalize the economy and help citizens feel comfortable moving forward," said Marcia Adams, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Administration. "Through this website, people can get connected to the information they need as they do their part to accelerateSC.”
Businesses can also find a link to help connect them with PPE suppliers.
