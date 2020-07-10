Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Governor Henry McMaster and state health officials held a press conference to address the COVID-19 situation across the state.
Immediately, the governor announced a new executive order barring alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. The governor says the new order will begin Saturday night, July 11 and stay in place until further notice.
Failure to comply with the order could result in fines and the forfeiture of the business' alcohol license.
According to McMaster, state officials believe people are congregating in bars and restaurants leading to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.
It's the hope of the governor's office that the executive order will help bring some of those numbers down.
“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”
It's important to note that the governor's order does not apply to the sale of alcohol in convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.
The governor’s order does apply to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.
The Department of Revenue says of the about 21,000 licenses to sell alcohol in the state, only about 8,000 will be impacted by the order.
