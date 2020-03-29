(FOX Carolina) -- Governor McMaster declares March 29th as Vietnam War Veterans Day in South Carolina, according to a press release.
The full proclamation can be read here.
President Trump signed the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 and designated March 29th as the date to annually recognize all who fought and sacrificed in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia from November 1st 1955 to May 15th 1975.
“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world because of the strength and sacrifice of men and women like those that we honor on Vietnam War Veterans Day,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These men and women are the best of us – they answered the call to serve when it was most difficult, and they served us well. These challenging times provide opportunity for reflection, and I ask that you take a moment to reflect on, and appreciate, the honorable service of our Vietnam War Veterans.”
“I am a son, brother and brother-in-law of Vietnam Veterans,” said S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Will Grimsley. “Vietnam Veterans provided my early training and development in my own Army career, and taught me how to lead and succeed in complex, challenging times. Every time I re-deployed from combat, it was Vietnam Veterans there to say ‘welcome home’ because they never wanted anyone to return without proper recognition like they endured.”
