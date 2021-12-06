COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy are hosting a Christmas Open House for South Carolinians Monday, Dec. 6.
The governor's office says Simone Bryant of Benedict College will sing carols and light refreshments will be served at the Governor's Mansion open house from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and no reservations are required.
The First Family asks open house guests to bring canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The governor's office says guided Christmas tours will run Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 14-16 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Trump-backed Perdue challenges Georgia Gov Kemp to GOP brawl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.