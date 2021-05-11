COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Tuesday that allows parents to chose whether or not their child will wear masks in public schools, as well as other policies related to COVID-19 restrictions.
The order also prohibits counties and local governments from relying on prior orders or using a state of emergency as the basis for mask mandates and from issuing so-called "vaccine passports," according to a release from the Governor's office.
The governor says that he has directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to work with the state department of education to develop a standardized form that allows parents and legal guardians to opt out of mask requirements from schools or school districts.
Governor McMaster stated in the release that when it comes to COVID-19, schools are a safe place.
“With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children – especially our youngest children – to wear masks against their parents’ wishes. Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student’s parents.”
The prohibition of "vaccine passports" in the order bars local governments, state agencies and state employees from requiring South Carolina residents to provide proof of vaccinations as a condition for receiving government services or gaining access to any building or location.
Governor McMaster says that the idea of vaccine passports is "un-American to its core."
To read the full executive order, click here.
