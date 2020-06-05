Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday Governor Henry McMaster was in the Upstate to tour a manufacturing facility in Gray Court before heading to Greenville to speak with city leaders.
Around 10:30 a.m., the Governor and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross stopped at the Fibertex Nonwovens plant in Gray Court. There they toured the facility to see what part it plays in the manufacture of products to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to the plant's president, the plant has expanded production to create n95 masks and Secretary Ross commended the workforce for providing 25,000 tons of nonwoven spun material for wipes.
At the conclusion of the tour, Governor McMaster presented the plant with the South Carolina Seal.
Governor McMaster will now head to Greenville to take part in a business roundtable to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 in the Upstate.
That event will take place at the Westin Poinsett on Main Street. Both the Governor, Secretary Ross and the Lt. Governor are expected to take part in the meeting.
More news: Coroner identifies man who died following hit-and-run in Greenwood County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.