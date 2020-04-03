Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Governor Henry McMaster ordered the Department of Health and Environmental Control to begin reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19 by zip code.
In addition to this mandate, Governor McMaster requested DHEC to also report numbers of the estimated residents who are likely infected, but untested in the same zip code.
The governor's hope is that by providing the information, it will reinforce the importance of South Carolinians staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.
The governor made the announcement on his Twitter page Friday.
Starting today, I have directed @scdhec to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed #covid19 cases by local zip code. In addition they will provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code. (1/2)— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 3, 2020
Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest. It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of #covid19(2/2)— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 3, 2020
As of Thursday, the latest numbers on DHEC's website reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,554 in all 46 counties.
As of Thursday, the state has seen 31 deaths connected to the virus.
