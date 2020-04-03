McMaster, health officials on coronavirus 3/15

SC Governor McMaster and health officials held a press conference in Columbia amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Governor Henry McMaster ordered the Department of Health and Environmental Control to begin reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19 by zip code. 

In addition to this mandate, Governor McMaster requested DHEC to also report numbers of the estimated residents who are likely infected, but untested in the same zip code. 

The governor's hope is that by providing the information, it will reinforce the importance of South Carolinians staying home to prevent the spread of the virus. 

The governor made the announcement on his Twitter page Friday. 

As of Thursday, the latest numbers on DHEC's website reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,554 in all 46 counties. 

As of Thursday, the state has seen 31 deaths connected to the virus. 

