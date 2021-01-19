COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster ordered that all state building flags be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday.
According to the governor's office, the flags are to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset in tribute to Lance Corporal Melton Gore of the Horry County Police Department, who died in the line of duty.
Governor McMaster requests that flags over the buildings of the political subdivisions of the state also be flown at half-staff.
