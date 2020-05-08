COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster, joined by state public health officials on Friday announced the introduction of phase two, to reopen the state.
Governor McMaster says phase two will begin after midnight on Monday, May 11th.
“As we gradually and methodically lift restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus, it is incumbent upon South Carolinians to follow to the guidance and recommendations provided by our public health experts to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.
“This virus still presents a serious threat to South Carolinians, but I have faith in the people of our state and their ability to act responsibly and in the best interest of the communities they live in.”
The Governor says phase two will allow restaurants to reopen indoor dining, with special restrictions in place.
Indoor dining will be allowed up to 50 percent of the occupancy of the establishment, given by the fire marshal.
Governor McMaster has established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services.
Those guidelines include the following:
- Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals
- Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart
- Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
- Additional guidance for health checks for all employees
- Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended
Governor McMaster also removed all remaining restrictions on boating on South Carolina waterways, however, law enforcement can arrest or charge anyone who is posing a threat to public health.
The Governor and public health officials recommend no more than three people on board at a time.
The Governor was joined by the state’s public health officials to announce a new statewide testing plan, which will dramatically increase the number of South Carolinians tested. More information on the testing plan can be found here.
The Governor says a decision on salons and gyms will not be made till Monday.
