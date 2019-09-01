COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Hurricane season is upon us. This year, South Carolina officials are deciding to be proactive - especially as a Category 5 storm heads toward the Southeastern coast.
On Sunday, September 1, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster formally requested a federal emergency declaration from President Trump in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's impacts.
The request ensures that, should Team South Carolina need, federal resources will be provided for the state to help with hurricane preparations.
South Carolina is already in a state of emergency as the coast awaits the massive storm.
MORE NEWS:
Cat 5 Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas, Carolina coast impacts likely next week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.