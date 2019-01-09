Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster will be sworn in to his first full term as Governor for South Carolina.
This marks the 97th inauguration for a South Carolina Governor.
Governor McMaster began his current term after former Governor Nikki Haley took a position as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Today, a prayer service will be held at the Governor's church beginning at 9 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.
At 11 a.m. the Governor will then be sworn in on the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse followed by an open house this afternoon at the Governor's mansion at 2 p.m.
The day's events will conclude Wednesday evening at the convention center for the inaugural ball which will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Governor McMaster has served the state in previous roles as Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and as a U.S. Attorney.
Pamela Evette will serve as Governor McMaster's Lieutenant Governor.
