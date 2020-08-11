COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor McMaster and local legislative leaders will be delivering personal protective equipment, or PPE, to some schools throughout the state this week.
At 2 p.m. on August 12, Governor McMaster will participate in a press conference with Superintendent Molly Spearman regarding PPE at the Anderson Institute of Technology in Anderson.
On Thursday, August 13, the governor will hold his own PPE press conference at Wateree Elementary School in Lugoff, South Carolina at 10 a.m.
Friday, August 14, Governor McMaster will once again hold a press conference regarding PPE at Johnsonville Middle School in Johnsonville, South Carolina at 11 a.m.
The Department of Administration will streamline the purchase and distribution of PPE to school districts. The governor's office says each school district was eligible to request PPE assistance.
