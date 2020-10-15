COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The office of the Governor announced that Henry McMaster will discuss the Minority and Small Business relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program on Friday.
Governor McMaster will meet with various state agency officials and small business owners, according to a release from the Governor's office.
The event will take place at around 11:00 am on Friday at Cool Care Heating and Air in Columbia.
