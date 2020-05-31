COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor McMaster and several of the state's law enforcement officials will hold a joint press conference Sunday afternoon.
The media briefing's announcement comes a day after protests in Columbia turned violent - prompting the mayor to enact a curfew on the city.
Protests have been ongoing for nearly a week throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Some protests have been peaceful, though several have involved the burning of police cars, damaging businesses and looting stores.
McMaster and law enforcement are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.
