Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster requested Dominion Energy withdraw their request to the Public Service Commission for a 7.7 percent rate hike for South Carolina Customers.
Governor McMaster sent a letter to the company's top state executive that the rate increase is ill-timed while residents of the state are struggling to keep their lights on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”
If the rate hike is approved, it would affect approximately 753,000 South Carolina customers.
In August Dominion requested the 7.7 percent rate hike and in addition, asked to be allowed a 10.25 percent rate of profit.
McMaster made special note that Dominion should not be seeking to increase its profit margin, particularly to 10.25%, which he says is well above the national average for investor-owned utilities.
Governor McMaster closed his letter stating, “In the event that Dominion plans to proceed with seeking the PSC’s approval of its requested rate increase, please know that I will ask the PSC to reject Dominion’s application in its current form.”
