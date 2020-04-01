COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close down temporarily as the fight against the coronavirus continues.
McMaster announced the new executive order during a news conference Tuesday to update South Carolinians on the efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.
"We must do everything we can, using the facts and the science... but at the same time not going too far and destroying businesses and jobs," McMaster said.
Businesses ordered to close include:
Entertainment venues and facilities as follows:
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows:
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers as follows:
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
The executive order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will effect for 15 days.
Businesses with questions can email covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873. If a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor's executive order, the business can continue normal operations until a determination on that business's essential status is made. Get more information here.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, major retailers, and other businesses that the state deemed essential will remain open. Restaurants will also be permitted to continue serving takeout and deliver orders as well.
The announcement came as DHEC announced 158 new coronavirus cases in the state and four new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 22.
Statewide, there were 1,083 confirmed cases of the virus in 42 counties.
"In some way or another the spread of COVID19 is going to affect every one of us. We are all in this together, and with your help, our hope is to minimize the risk for everyone. Our focus now is on protecting those at highest risk for exposure or complications from infection," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC state epidemiologist
Charleston saw saw the largest increase in cases Tuesday, with 19 new cases. Greenville County was in second place with 18.
Greenville Mayor Knox White commented on the Governor's actions:
“I applaud Governor McMaster for addressing many concerns reflected in our proposed city ordinance including the closure of personal service businesses and other “non essential “ activity. We still believe 6 foot social distancing should be a law, not just a recommendation. Grocery and home improvement stores urgently need oversight. We will continue to evaluate our options consistent with the new Order.”
