Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Office of Regulatory Staff in South Carolina said a recent finding indicated a lack of access to the internet was one of the greatest obstacles to remote learning, working and access to telehealth.
The finding was presented by AccelerateSC, the task force created by Governor McMaster to identify the most pressing needs caused by COVID-19.
With the findings in-hand, the Governor signed South Carolina Act 142 requesting all broadband service providers and broadband infrastructure owners operating in South Carolina to submit data and information on the availability of broadband service at delivered download and upload speeds and by technology type for each address in the state serviceable by the broadband service provider or infrastructure owner.
Once that information has been provided, the Governor hopes to use $50 million approved by the State General Assembly for the development of a statewide broadband plan to address gaps in the state's wireless infrastructure.
“As we begin the process of expanding our broadband capabilities, it is critical that we identify those coverage gaps in order to have a comprehensive understanding of South Carolinians’ needs.,” Governor McMaster said.
A statewide county-by-county mapping plan will be used to assist in determining where the most vulnerable population of South Carolinians have been impacted by COVID-19.
This mapping project will serve as a catalyst for increased availability (access to) and adoption (use) of broadband to better serve our citizens during this public health emergency.
Information is due to the ORS by Sept. 25.
More news: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office releasing revised policies, including a policy tasers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.