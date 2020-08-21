Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Governor Henry McMaster requested the South Carolina Department of Public Health and Enviornmental Control reassess their guidance to allow for visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
In a letter to Chairman Mark Elam, Governor McMaster writes he would like DHEC to "promptly issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”
The governor says restricting visitation in March was a "heartbreaking necessity," stating it was the most effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of at-risk residents.
“We are committed to protecting the physical, mental and emotional health of our elderly and at-risk people – and their loved ones,” the governor continued. “Although no policy or procedure can eliminate all possibility of risk, it is clear that the time has come to expand current rules to allow in-person visitation by immediate family members, loved ones or caregivers.”
On June 26, the governor directed DHEC to develop guidelines to allow for or facilitate limited visitation in these facilities. The governor then, on July 2, asked DHEC to delay the release of those guidelines due to concerns about the rising rate of infection and hospitalization.
