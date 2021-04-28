RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)-North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper provided an outline for when North Carolina would remove some COVID-19 restrictions during his COVID-19 response update on Wednesday.
The Governor also said that he signed an Executive Order that will no longer require masks to be worn outside in North Carolina. This comes after the CDC issued guidance this week that said fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outside or when gathering in small groups of other vaccinated people.
The Executive Order will also allow gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors.
A full version of the order was shared on the governor's official Facebook page.
In the post, the governor says that the order will go into effect on Friday.
The governor noted that people will still be required to wear masks after June 1. Cooper says that once two thirds of the state's population has been fully vaccinated, he plans on lifting the indoor mask mandate.
