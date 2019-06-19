Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster was surrounded by state politicians and members of the Enough is Enough organization to announce the state's pledge to protect children from child predators.
Governor McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evetter and representatives from the state and the Enough is Enough Organization stood together in Columbia to introduce the Children’s internet Safety Governor’s Pledge.
Governor McMaster says the pledge will raise awareness on the problem of internet crime and attacks on kids and sex trafficking.
Governor McMaster said this will be a statewide effort to make the digital world safer for kids and called for a commitment from other governors across the nation to do the same.
The pledge states that law enforcement will work to aggressively enforce the laws that protect kids from sexual predators, sex traffickers, and pornographers.
A spokeswoman for Enough is Enough said that between 2010 and 2018 child sex trafficking jumped 840 percent in the United States and that the U.S. is number two in the world for hosting child pornography content and number one in consuming it.
State Representative Beth Bernstein said that all children in our state and across the nation deserve to be free of these predators and this victimization. Bernstein added that this pledge, and others like it across the U.S., will do just that.
