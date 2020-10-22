GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster said during a visit to Greer on Thursday that he plans to attend the funeral for a fallen Greenville County deputy and asked that flags be lowered to half staff on Friday in honor of the fallen hero.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the funeral for Sgt. Conley Jumper will take place on Friday. A visitation will be held on Thursday.
The sheriff's office escorted Sgt. Jumper's casket to the Thomas McAfee funeral home in Simpsonville Thursday morning, where the visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.
The funeral will be held on Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
The funeral service will begin at 9 a.m.
The doors will open at 8 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the funeral is open to the public with limited seating.
"We ask that all guests be mindful of Bon Secours COVID-related guidelines which requires patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing between parties," the sheriff's office advised.
The Bon Secours Wellness arena also asks attendees to arrive early and expect heavy traffic.
More on the arena's traffic warning and health and safety protocols can be found here.
Following the funeral there will be a procession that will travel southbound on I-385 to I-26 East.
From the arena, the procession will exit on HWY 202 towards Pomaria Cemetery for a separate gravesite ceremony.
Jumper passed away at the hospital on Tuesday after he was injured in an incident on I-85.
On Wednesday, deputies escorted Jumper's body from Greenville Memorial Hospital to the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on White Horse Road
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Jumper had served in law enforcement for nearly three decades and was loved by all of his fellow brothers and sisters behind the badge.
Two people have been charged in connection with jumper's death, with one suspect facing a murder charge.
