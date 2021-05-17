SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster will unveil a $36 million dollar manufacturing facility in the Upstate that will create nearly 200 new jobs.
According to McMaster, Siemens, a leading global technology company that specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure, and mobility, today announced the completion of a 52,0000-square-foot facility expansion in Spartanburg County.
“Siemens is an important part of our South Carolina community and their growth is a reason to celebrate. We congratulate them on their latest expansion and look forward to their continued success,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release.
Governor McMaster and State Representative Roger Nutt will hold a ribbon cutting celebration Monday morning for the new building that has aided in the increased production of busway products, switchboards and lighting panels for commercial buildings and critical infrastructure.
