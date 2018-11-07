Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) --Greenville Police Department announced a detour on North Pleasantburg Drive in effect on Wednesday.
A car crashed into a telephone pole near Eisenhower Drive on Highway 291.
Police said power lines were in the roadway and traffic will be stopped going both directions near the intersection, likely through the early morning. Pike Electric has been called to the scene to clear up the downed pole and power lines.
Traffic is reportedly backed up as first responders are working to clear the scene, although no serious injuries are reported. Greenville City Police and City Fire are on scene responding, dispatch says.
Duke Energy is also on the way to check condition of the pole. One power outage has been reported as a result of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.