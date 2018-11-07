Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) --Greenville Police Department announced a detour on 291 via Facebook. Power lines in the roadway and traffic will be stopped going both directions near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and 291. Authorities say it the road will be closed likely through the early morning. Pike Electric will arrive shortly and help clear up the downed pole and power lines.
Dispatch reported responding to a call that a car had run into a telephone pole on Hwy 291, North Pleasantburg Drive.
Traffic is reportedly backed up as respondents are working to clear the scene, no serious injuries are reported. Greenville City Police and City Fire are on scene responding, dispatch says.
Duke Energy is reportedly on the way, to check condition of the pole. One power outage has been reported as a result of the accident.
