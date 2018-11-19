GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville Police said they responded to a two car collision at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Pine Knoll Drive Monday night.
Officers said the driver of a silver sedan ran a red light and was struck by a larger SUV. The collision caused the silver car to flip and land upside down.
The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with what officers described as a severe arm injury.
Officers say the occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured.
