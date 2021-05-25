GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenwood Police Department said a man is now in custody after firing a gun at a Taco Bell Monday night.
According to the police department, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man firing a gun at people in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Bypass 72 northeast. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Officers said they located the suspect's vehicle wrecked a short way down the road. With the help of GCSO, they were able to take the suspect into custody. The gun used in this incident was located next to the wrecked vehicle.
Greenwood PD said the suspect, Jabias Vermeer Williams, 23, of Greenwood is being charged with Attempted Murder in connection with this incident.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg firefighters pushing for pay increases, over a decade since the last one
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.